Joel Embiid's Final Injury Status For 76ers-Raptors Game

On Friday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers are in Canada to take on the Toronto Raptors, but for the game, they will be without their best player.

All-Star center Joel Embiid has been ruled out for the contest, as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Joel Embiid (injury recovery) ruled out Friday."

Embiid is averaging 27.6 points and 10.0 rebounds per contest to start the season.

Even with his impressive start to the season, the 76ers have been struggling.

They are just 1-4 in their first five contests.

The one win was over the Indiana Pacers, and the four losses have come against the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, San Antonio Spurs and Raptors.

This is a surprising start because they have a loaded roster featuring 2018 MVP James Harden.

Last season, the 76ers acquired Harden in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets, and they lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs to the Miami Heat.

Therefore, this is Embiid and Harden's first full season playing together.

Meanwhile, the Raptors come into the game with a 3-2 record in their first five contests of the season.

They have wins over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and 76ers.

Their two losses came against the Brooklyn Nets and Heat.

Both teams just faced off with each other on Wednesday, and the Raptors won the game by a score of 119-109.

The two teams also faced off in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, and the 76ers won the series in six games.