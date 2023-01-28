Joel Embiid's Injury Status For Nuggets-76ers Game

Joel Embiid is on the injury report for Saturday's game.

On Saturday afternoon, the Philadelphia 76ers are hosting the Denver Nuggets in Pennsylvania.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as Joel Embiid is on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "Joel Embiid (foot) listed questionable for Saturday."

The superstar center is in the middle of another outstanding season and has averages of 33.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest in 35 games.

He is also shooting 53.2% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range.

The 76ers come into the day as one of the hottest teams in the league.

They are 8-2 in their last ten games and in the middle of a six-game winning streak.

Currently, the 76ers are tied with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks for the second seed in the Eastern Conference (they are 2.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for first).

They are 31-16 in 47 games and an outstanding 18-7 in the 25 games they have hosted at home in Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 34-15 record in 49 games.

They are 8-2 in their last ten games and 12-11 in the 23 games they have played on the road outside of Colorado.

Both teams have an elite roster, but have yet to make a deep run in the postseason.

If they can stay healthy, the Nuggets and 76ers should be seen as potential contenders in their respective conferences for the 2023 NBA Playoffs.