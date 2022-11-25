Jrue Holiday's Status For Cavs-Bucks Game

On Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in Wisconsin.

For the game, Jrue Holiday is on the injury report listed as probable.

Underdog NBA: "Jrue Holiday (illness) listed probable for Friday."

Holiday missed four games in a row earlier this month but has returned and played in each of the last three games.

The NBA Champion guard is averaging 18.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists per contest.

He is one of the top-three players on the roster and has been a big reason for their success over the last few seasons.

The Bucks come into the night with a 12-5 record in their first 17 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

They had started out a perfect 9-0, but have gone 3-5 in their last eight games.

A large reason for that has been injuries and inconsistent lineups, but they have still shown they are one of the best teams in the league to start the season.

At home, they have been brilliant, with a 9-2 record in 11 games hosted in Wisconsin.

As for the Cavs, they are also off to a stellar start to the year with a 12-6 record in their first 18 games.

They had won eight games in a row, then lost five in a row and have now won four in a row.

While they are 8-1 in nine games at home, they are only 4-5 in nine games played on the road away from Ohio.