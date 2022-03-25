Skip to main content
Mitchell Robinson And Julius Randle's Status For Knicks-Heat Game

Mitchell Robinson And Julius Randle's Status For Knicks-Heat Game

Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson are both game-time decisions for Friday's game against the Miami Heat.

Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson are both game-time decisions for Friday's game against the Miami Heat.

The New York Knicks are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat on Friday evening, and for the game they could be without their two big-men.  

Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle are both game-time decisions, and their status fro the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Steve Popper of Newsday Sports.  

The Knicks come into the night as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-42 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far, which means they will likely miss the postseason. 

Randle has missed each of the last two games. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17950389_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Mitchell Robinson And Julius Randle's Status For Knicks-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar57 seconds ago
USATSI_17437722_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jazz's Injury Report Against The Hornets

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_17520711_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Wizards And Pistons Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar11 minutes ago
USATSI_17000329_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jimmy Butler's Status Against The Knicks

By Ben Stinar18 minutes ago
USATSI_16994120_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Mavericks

By Ben Stinar22 minutes ago
USATSI_17393248_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinar48 minutes ago
USATSI_17408665_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17514692_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andre Iguodala's Status For Warriors-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_16113432_168388303_lowres
News

Mychal Mulder Signs With Miami Heat

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago