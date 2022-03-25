Mitchell Robinson And Julius Randle's Status For Knicks-Heat Game
Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson are both game-time decisions for Friday's game against the Miami Heat.
The New York Knicks are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat on Friday evening, and for the game they could be without their two big-men.
Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle are both game-time decisions, and their status fro the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Steve Popper of Newsday Sports.
The Knicks come into the night as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-42 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far, which means they will likely miss the postseason.
Randle has missed each of the last two games.
