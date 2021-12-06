Karl-Anthony Towns Injury Status For Hawks-Timberwolves Game

The Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Atlanta Hawks in Minnesota on Monday night, but for the game they could be without one of their best players.

Two-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as questionable with a tailbone injury, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Towns left the game against the Washington Wizards last week with the injury, and did not play in Friday's loss in Brooklyn against the Nets.

The Timberwolves come into the game with an 11-12 record, but are an impressive 7-3 in their last ten games.

As for the Hawks, they are in a similar place record wise at 12-12 on the season, and are also an exact 7-3 in their last ten games.

