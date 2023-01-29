Kawhi Leonard's Status For Clippers-Cavs Game
On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Clippers will be in Ohio to face off with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
However, they will be without two-time NBA Champion Kawhi Leonard, who has been ruled out due to injury management.
The Clippers are on the second night of a back-to-back after beating the Atlanta Hawks (in Georgia) on Saturday.
Leonard played 39 minutes and had 32 points, eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block (on 12/20 shooting from the field and 5/10 from the three-point range).
Underdog NBA: "Kawhi Leonard (injury management) ruled out Sunday."
The Clippers have now won five games in a row and moved into the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They are 28-24 in 52 games and 7-3 in their last ten.
If the team can have a healthy season, they should be seen as a contender in the Western Conference.
Leonard has played in 27 games and is averaging 21.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.
The former first-round pick is also shooting 51.4% from the field and 35.3% from the field.
On the road, the Clippers are 14-13 in 27 games, while the Cavs are an outstanding 20-5 in 25 games at home in Ohio.
The Cavs are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-21 record in 51 games.
They are 4-6 in their last ten games and 6.0 games behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed.
In November, the Clippers beat the Cavs 119-117 (in Los Angeles).