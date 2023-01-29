Kawhi Leonard's Status For Clippers-Cavs Game

Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out for Sunday's game.

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Clippers will be in Ohio to face off with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, they will be without two-time NBA Champion Kawhi Leonard, who has been ruled out due to injury management.

The Clippers are on the second night of a back-to-back after beating the Atlanta Hawks (in Georgia) on Saturday.

Leonard played 39 minutes and had 32 points, eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block (on 12/20 shooting from the field and 5/10 from the three-point range).

Underdog NBA: "Kawhi Leonard (injury management) ruled out Sunday."

The Clippers have now won five games in a row and moved into the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 28-24 in 52 games and 7-3 in their last ten.

If the team can have a healthy season, they should be seen as a contender in the Western Conference.

Leonard has played in 27 games and is averaging 21.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.

The former first-round pick is also shooting 51.4% from the field and 35.3% from the field.

On the road, the Clippers are 14-13 in 27 games, while the Cavs are an outstanding 20-5 in 25 games at home in Ohio.

The Cavs are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-21 record in 51 games.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and 6.0 games behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed.

In November, the Clippers beat the Cavs 119-117 (in Los Angeles).