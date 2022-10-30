Kawhi Leonard's Status For Pelicans-Clippers Game

On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Clippers are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans in California, but for the game they will be without their best player.

Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out (injury management) as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Kawhi Leonard (injury management) ruled out for Sunday."

The Clippers enter the game with a 2-3 record in their first five contests of the season.

They have wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings (their first two games), but are currently on a three-game losing streak.

The losses have come against the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder (twice).

Leonard missed the entire 2021-22 season, so it makes sense why they would want to be cautious with him.

So far on the new season, he is averaging 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest.

However, he is only playing in just 21.0 minutes per contest.

When healthy, he is a top-10 player in the NBA.

During the 2020-21 season, the two-time NBA Champion averaged 24.8 points per contest on 51.2% shooting from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range.

Last season, the Clippers were the eighth seed in the Western Conference, but they lost their two play-in tournament games to the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans.

As for the Pelicans, they enter the game with a 3-2 record in their first five contests of the new season.

They lost their most recent game against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.