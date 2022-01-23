Skip to main content
Kemba Walker's Status For Clippers-Knicks Game

Kemba Walker's Status For Clippers-Knicks Game

Kemba Walker has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks.

Kemba Walker has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks.

The New York Knicks are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday afternoon, but for the game they will be without one of their best players. 

Kemba Walker has been ruled out due to a knee injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Knicks are currently the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-24 record in 46 games played.  

They have lost their last three games in a row (all at home) against the Hornets, Timberwolves and Pelicans.   

On the season, they are disappointing 11-14 in 25 games in New York. 

As for the Clippers, they come into the game as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 23-24 record in 47 games played.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17407434_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kemba Walker's Status For Clippers-Knicks Game

40 seconds ago
USATSI_15580452_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cam Reddish's Official Status For Clippers-Knicks Game

1 minute ago
USATSI_13944666_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Donovan Mitchell's Status For Jazz-Warriors Game

1 minute ago
USATSI_17063592_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Cam Reddish Said About Tom Thibodeau

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17543349_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Steph Curry Kick A Chair In The Rockets-Warriors Game

16 minutes ago
USATSI_17513274_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Clippers

23 minutes ago
USATSI_17532226_168388303_lowres
Injuries

The Bulls Have Announced A Huge Injury Update On Alex Caruso

39 minutes ago
USATSI_17544781_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After His Buzzer Beater

1 hour ago
USATSI_17459206_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Huge News About The Availability Of Cam Reddish

2 hours ago