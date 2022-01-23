Kemba Walker's Status For Clippers-Knicks Game

The New York Knicks are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday afternoon, but for the game they will be without one of their best players.

Kemba Walker has been ruled out due to a knee injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Knicks are currently the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-24 record in 46 games played.

They have lost their last three games in a row (all at home) against the Hornets, Timberwolves and Pelicans.

On the season, they are disappointing 11-14 in 25 games in New York.

As for the Clippers, they come into the game as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 23-24 record in 47 games played.

