Kevin Durant's Official Injury Status For Raptors-Nets Game

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Toronto Raptors in Brooklyn at Barclays Center on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will have their best player active.

Kevin Durant, who had 51-points in the team's win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, had been on the injury report with an ankle injury.

While he was listed as questionable, he will be active and play in the game.

The status of the 2014 MVP for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nets come into the game with a 19-8 record in their first 27 games, which is the best record in the entire Eastern Conference.

As for the Raptors, they are 13-14 in their first 27 games of the season.

