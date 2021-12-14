Skip to main content
    •
    December 14, 2021
    Kevin Durant's Official Injury Status For Raptors-Nets Game
    Publish date:

    Kevin Durant's Official Injury Status For Raptors-Nets Game

    Kevin Durant will play in the game between the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday evening.
    Author:

    Kevin Durant will play in the game between the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday evening.

    The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Toronto Raptors in Brooklyn at Barclays Center on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will have their best player active. 

    Kevin Durant, who had 51-points in the team's win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, had been on the injury report with an ankle injury.  

    While he was listed as questionable, he will be active and play in the game. 

    The status of the 2014 MVP for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Nets come into the game with a 19-8 record in their first 27 games, which is the best record in the entire Eastern Conference. 

    As for the Raptors, they are 13-14 in their first 27 games of the season. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_13596350_168388303_lowres
    News

    Everybody Is Talking About The Video Kyrie Irving Posted To Instagram

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17333869_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Kevin Durant's Official Injury Status For Raptors-Nets Game

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17027885_168388303_lowres
    News

    James Harden's Status For Raptors-Nets Game

    8 minutes ago
    USATSI_15761320_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Devin Booker's Injury Status For Suns-Trail Blazers Game

    23 minutes ago
    USATSI_17237984_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Deandre Ayton's Status For Suns-Trail Blazers Game

    29 minutes ago
    USATSI_17286713_168388303_lowres
    News

    There Will Be A Special Guest At The Warriors-Knicks Game

    56 minutes ago
    USATSI_11870767_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: LiAngelo Ball Could Solve The Chicago Bulls Roster Problem

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_15771803_168388303_lowres
    Rumors

    The New York Knicks Are Reportedly Interested In Trading For This All-Star

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17354267_168388303_lowres
    News

    Crazy News About The Warriors Before They Traveled To New York To Play The Knicks

    2 hours ago