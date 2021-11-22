Kevin Porter Jr.'s Injury Status For Rockets-Celtics Game

The Houston Rockets are in Boston to take on the Celtics on Monday night, and may be without one of their top players.

Kevin Porter Jr. has been listed as questionable for the game with thigh injury.

The status of Porter Jr. can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The 21-year-old is averaging 12.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

He's missed the last two games.

The Rockets are also off to a miserable start to the season.

After having the worst record in the entire NBA last year, they are just 1-15 in their first 16 games this season.

As for the Celtics they are coming off of a season where they lost in the first round of the playoffs, and are 9-8 this season.

