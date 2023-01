Khris Middleton has been upgraded to available for Monday's game.

On Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are in Michigan to take on the Detroit Pistons.

For the game, they will have one of their best players back in the starting lineup, as Khris Middleton has been upgraded to available.

The three-time NBA All-Star had missed the last 18 games.

Underdog NBA: "Khris Middleton (knee) listed available to play Monday."