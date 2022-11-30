Skip to main content

Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Bucks-Knicks Game

Khris Middleton remains has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are in New York City to take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

For the game, they will remain without one of their best players, as Khris Middleton has been ruled out. 

The three-time NBA All-Star has missed the first 19 games of the season (he had wrist surgery over the offseason).

Last season, Middleton averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest (and made the All-Star Game). 

In 2021, he was a big reason why the Bucks were able to win the NBA Championship.

Yet, the Bucks have gotten off to a great start to the season with a 14-5 record in their first 19 games.  

They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference and only 2.0 games behind the Boston Celtics (who are the first seed). 

On the road, the Bucks are 3-3 in the six games they have played outside of Wisconsin, and they are also in the middle of a two-game winning streak. 

One of the biggest reasons for their success has been the play of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo who is averaging 30.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest. 

As for the Knicks, they enter the night tied with the Miami Heat for the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They are 10-11 in their first 21 games and 5-5 in their last ten games.

At home, they are 4-5 in nine games. 

Last season, the Knicks missed the postseason, while the Bucks lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. 

USATSI_19117234_168388303_lowres (1)
Injuries

Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Bucks-Knicks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19396112_168388303_lowres
Injuries

76ers And Cavs Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19446922_168388303_lowres
Injuries

C.J. McCollum's Status For Raptors-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17803493_168388303_lowres (1)
Injuries

Jaylen Brown's Injury Status For Heat-Celtics Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19501578_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19289222_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Blazers-Lakers Game On Wednesday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18015856_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch 76ers-Cavaliers Game On Wednesday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19527907_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Blazers' Damian Lillard Nearing A Return From Injury

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19511666_168388303_lowres (1)
Injuries

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Injury Status For Spurs-Thunder Game

By Ben Stinar