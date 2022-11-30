Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Bucks-Knicks Game

On Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are in New York City to take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

For the game, they will remain without one of their best players, as Khris Middleton has been ruled out.

The three-time NBA All-Star has missed the first 19 games of the season (he had wrist surgery over the offseason).

Last season, Middleton averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest (and made the All-Star Game).

In 2021, he was a big reason why the Bucks were able to win the NBA Championship.

Yet, the Bucks have gotten off to a great start to the season with a 14-5 record in their first 19 games.

They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference and only 2.0 games behind the Boston Celtics (who are the first seed).

On the road, the Bucks are 3-3 in the six games they have played outside of Wisconsin, and they are also in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

One of the biggest reasons for their success has been the play of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo who is averaging 30.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest.

As for the Knicks, they enter the night tied with the Miami Heat for the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 10-11 in their first 21 games and 5-5 in their last ten games.

At home, they are 4-5 in nine games.

Last season, the Knicks missed the postseason, while the Bucks lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.