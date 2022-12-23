Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Bucks-Nets Game

Khris Middleton is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets.

On Friday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in New York to take on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

For the game, they will likely be without Khris Middleton, who is listed as doubtful due to a knee injury.

Underdog NBA: "Khris Middleton (knee) listed doubtful for Friday."

The three-time NBA All-Star missed the first 20 games of the season after having wrist surgery over the offseason.

In seven games, he is averaging 11.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest.

He has missed the last three games, so this will likely be his fourth straight out of the lineup.

Last season, the NBA Champion averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 66 games.

In addition, he shot 37.3% from the three-point range and made his third trip to the NBA All-Star Game.

The Bucks enter the matchup with the Nets as the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-9 record in 31 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and 8-6 in 14 on the road.

In October, the Bucks defeated the Nets 110-99 (at home), but Middleton did not play in the game.

The Nets come into Friday's game as one of the hottest teams in the league.

They are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-12 record in 32 games.

Over the last games, they are 9-1 and in the middle of a seven-game winning streak.

At home, the Nets are 11-5 in 16 games at Barclays Center.