Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Bulls-Bucks Game
Khris Middleton has been ruled out for Tuesday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks.
The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday evening in Wisconsin, but for the game they will be without one of their top players.
Sharpshooter Khris Middleton has been ruled out due to a wrist injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The 2021 NBA Champions come into the night as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 44-27 record in the 71 games that they have played in so far this season.
They are tied with the Philadelphia 76ers, who are the second seed, and they are 2.5 games behind the Miami Heat for the top spot in the east.
