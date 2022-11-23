Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Bulls-Bucks Game

On Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Chicago Bulls in Wisconsin.

They will remain without one of their best players for the game, as Khris Middleton has been ruled out (he has yet to play in a game this season).

Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "The Bucks have submitted an injury report for Wednesday's game against the Bulls. There are just two names on it. OUT: Joe Ingles (left ACL surgery), Khris Middleton (left wrist ligament surgery)"

Middleton is arguably their second-best player and coming off a season where he made his third straight trip to the All-Star Game.

Yet, even without him, they are among the best teams in the NBA through the first month of the season.

The Bucks enter Wednesday as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-4 record in their first 16 games.

They had been 9-0 but have gone 3-4 in their last seven games.

At home, they have been exceptional, with a 9-1 record in ten games played in Wisconsin.

In their most recent game, they beat the Portland Trail Blazers 119-111 on Monday evening at home.

They are going to be facing off with a Bulls team that has been struggling to start the season.

Right now, they are the 11th seed in the east with a 7-10 record in their first 17 games, but they are coming off a surprising 121-107 win over the Boston Celtics on Monday night (ending a nine-game winning streak for the Celtics).

They are 2-5 in the seven games they have played on the road away from the United Center.