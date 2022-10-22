Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Rockets-Bucks Game

The Milwaukee Bucks are 1-0 on the new season after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania on Thursday night.

On Saturday evening, they will host the Houston Rockets in Wisconsin, but they will remain without one of their best players.

Khris Middleton, who also missed the first game, has been ruled out for Saturday.

NBA's official injury report

The All-Star guard dealt with a knee injury during the playoffs that kept him out for the entire second round series.

Over the offseason, he had wrist surgery, and Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium had previously reported that he was going to likely miss time.

Charania on Oct. 17: "Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton is expected to miss the first few weeks of the regular season as he rehabs from offseason wrist surgery, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Middleton said at Media Day that he did not expect to play in the season opener this week."

Last season, he averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

The Bucks were able to take Boston Celtics to Game 7 of the second round, but they ultimately lost.

There is a case to be made that they could have won if he had been available.

In 2021, he was a huge reason why they won the NBA Championship.

The Bucks have an impressive roster that features Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday.

Middleton's status will be something to monitor because the Bucks are a potential contender to win the 2023 NBA Championship.

After the Rockets, the Bucks will host Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.