Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Nets-Bucks Game

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday evening for a matchup between two of the best players in the history of the NBA.

Whenever Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo go head-to-head, it's worth tuning in.

However, the Bucks will be without one of their top-three players for the contest.

All-Star Khris Middleton remains ruled out for the night.

Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "Bucks' injury report for Wednesday's game against the Nets remains unchanged. OUT: Pat Connaughton (right calf strain) Joe Ingles (left ACL surgery) Khris Middleton (left wrist ligament surgery)"

The Bucks come into the night with a 2-0 record after beating the Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets.

Middleton has yet to play in a game this season, so they are looking good, even without one of their most important players.

Last season, he made his third trip to the All-Star Game and averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest.

In addition to Middleton, Pat Connaughton (who averaged 9.9 points per game last season) has also been ruled out and missed the first two games of the season.

The Nets come into the game with a 1-2 record in their first three contests.

They have a win over the Toronto Raptors but have losses against the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies.

Durant comes into the game averaging 32.0 points per contest on 55.9% shooting from the field.

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.5 points per contest on 70.3% shooting from the field.