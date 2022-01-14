Klay Thompson's Official Status For Warriors-Bucks Game

The Golden State Warriors are in Wisconsin to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, and for the game they will have Klay Thompson in the starting lineup.

According to Steve Kerr (see tweet below Jamal Collier), the five-time All-Star shooting guard will play, but will sit out the next night against the Chicago Bulls.

This will be Thompson's third game of the season after making his return on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He had missed more than two seasons due to injuries, and prior to being out, the Warriors had made the NBA Finals for five straight seasons and won three titles.

The last two seasons they have missed the playoffs.

In the two games since returning, Thompson is averaging 15.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

