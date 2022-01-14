Skip to main content
Klay Thompson's Official Status For Warriors-Bucks Game

Klay Thompson's Official Status For Warriors-Bucks Game

Klay Thompson will play on Thursday evening against the Milwaukee Bucks, but will rest on Friday night when the Golden State Warriors play the Chicago Bulls.

Klay Thompson will play on Thursday evening against the Milwaukee Bucks, but will rest on Friday night when the Golden State Warriors play the Chicago Bulls.

The Golden State Warriors are in Wisconsin to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, and for the game they will have Klay Thompson in the starting lineup. 

According to Steve Kerr (see tweet below Jamal Collier), the five-time All-Star shooting guard will play, but will sit out the next night against the Chicago Bulls. 

This will be Thompson's third game of the season after making his return on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.   

He had missed more than two seasons due to injuries, and prior to being out, the Warriors had made the NBA Finals for five straight seasons and won three titles. 

The last two seasons they have missed the playoffs. 

In the two games since returning, Thompson is averaging 15.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17481201_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Bucks

18 seconds ago
USATSI_12483787_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Klay Thompson's Official Status For Warriors-Bucks Game

37 seconds ago
USATSI_16124224_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Draymond Green's Status For Warriors-Bucks Game

14 minutes ago
USATSI_17370714_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Status For Thunder-Nets Game

34 minutes ago
USATSI_15359708_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo And Steph Curry's Pregame Outfits Before Warriors-Bucks Game

45 minutes ago
USATSI_15761320_168388303_lowres
News

Devin Booker's New Profile Picture Has Gone Viral

58 minutes ago
USATSI_15580452_168388303_lowres
News

The New York Knicks Have Reportedly Made A Trade

1 hour ago
USATSI_16987976_168388303_lowres
News

Patty Mills Status For Thunder-Nets Game

1 hour ago
USATSI_14006576_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Stinar For 3: Have The Trail Blazers Peaked?

1 hour ago