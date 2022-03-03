Skip to main content
Update: Knicks Injury Report Against The 76ers

The New York Knicks have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Update: Miles McBride is now listed as available for the game.  

The New York Knicks will be in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.   

The full injury report for the Knicks against the 76ers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.    

Quentin Grimes, Miles McBride, Derrick Rose, Kemba Walker and Luka Samanic have all been ruled out for the game.    

The two teams played each other on Sunday afternoon in New York City at Madison Square Garden, and the 76ers picked up a 125-109 road win.   

The Knicks are currently the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference, and have a 25-36 record in the 61 games that they have played so far this season.  

They are just 1-9 in their last ten games overall.   

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

