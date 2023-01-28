Knicks And Nets Injury Reports

The New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury reports.

On Saturday night, the Brooklyn Nets will host the New York Knicks at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 12:30 Eastern Time).

The Knicks have ruled out Mitchell Robinson, Trevor Keels and DaQuan Jeffries.

Meanwhile, the Nets will be without Kevin Durant and Dru Smith, while Edmond Sumner is probable.

Day'Ron Sharpe and Ben Simmons are questionable, and T.J. Warren is doubtful.

NBA's official injury report

The Knicks enter the matchup as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-23 record in 50 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games but also in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

On the road, the Knicks have been excellent, with a 15-10 record in 25 games played away from Manhattan.

As for the Nets, they got off to a horrible start to the season but have been one of the better teams in the league over the last month.

They are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-19 record in 48 games and 5.0 games behind the Boston Celtics for first.

At home, the Nets are a solid 13-8 in the 21 games they have hosted in Brooklyn, New York.

However, they are 4-6 in their last ten games, in the middle of a two-game losing streak and continue to play without 13-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant (their best player).

In November, the Nets blew out the Knicks (at home) 112-85.

Durant had 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.