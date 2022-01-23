Knicks Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Clippers

The New York Knicks have announced their starting lineup, and injury report for their game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday afternoon in New York City at Madison Square Garden.

The full lineup for the Knicks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, their injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Knicks PR.

Kemba Walker has been ruled out, but both Nerlens Noel and Cam Reddish are available.

This will be the first time Reddish is playing as a member of the Knicks after being traded from the Atlanta Hawks earlier in the month.

The Knicks come into the game 22-24, and are currently the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

