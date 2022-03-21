Kyle Kuzma's Status For Wizards-Rockets Game

The Washington Wizards are in Texas to face off with the Houston Rockets on Monday evening, but for the game they game they will be without one of their top players.

Forward Kyle Kuzma has been ruled out with a knee injury, and his status for the night can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Kuzma also missed the team's win over the Los Angeles Lakers in D.C. on Saturday night.

The Wizards come into the evening as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-40 record in the 70 games that they have played in so far this season.

They have been going back and forth with the New York Knicks for the 11 and 12 spots in the conference.

The Related stories on NBA basketball