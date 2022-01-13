Kyrie Irving's Official Status For Nets-Bulls Game
Kyrie Irving will play in the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.
The Brooklyn Nets are in Illinois to play the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, and for the game they will have their star guard Kyrie Irving active.
Irving had been on the injury report with an ankle injury, but he will play and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Nets come into the game with 25-14 record in 39 games, and are the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
Irving is only eligible to play in road games, and he made his season debut last week against the Pacers in Indianapolis, and then played once again on Monday night in Oregon against the Trail Blazers.
This will be his third game of the 2021-22 NBA season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.