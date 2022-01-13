Kyrie Irving's Official Status For Nets-Bulls Game

The Brooklyn Nets are in Illinois to play the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, and for the game they will have their star guard Kyrie Irving active.

Irving had been on the injury report with an ankle injury, but he will play and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nets come into the game with 25-14 record in 39 games, and are the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

Irving is only eligible to play in road games, and he made his season debut last week against the Pacers in Indianapolis, and then played once again on Monday night in Oregon against the Trail Blazers.

This will be his third game of the 2021-22 NBA season.

