Lakers And Celtics Injury Reports

The Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics have announced their injury reports.

On Saturday night, the Boston Celtics are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Massachusetts.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 6:30 Eastern Time).

The Lakers have ruled out Scotty Pippen Jr., Austin Reaves and Cole Swider.

Lonnie Walker IV and LeBron James are questionable, while Anthony Davis is probable.

As for the Celtics, they have ruled out Robert Williams III, Mfiondu Kabengele, Danilo Gallinari, Marcus Smart and JD Davison.

NBA's official injury report

The Lakers come into the evening with a 23-26 record in 49 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 5-5, and they are 10-14 in 24 games on the road.

While the Lakers are near the bottom of the standings, they are only 2.5 games behind Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks for the sixth seed (the final guaranteed playoff spot).

Meanwhile, the Celtics are the best team in the NBA (and first seed in the Eastern Conference) with a 35-15 record in 50 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and an outstanding 18-6 in 24 games at home in Boston.

However, the Celtics enter the matchup in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

Last month, they beat the Lakers (on the road in Los Angeles) 122-118.

The game went into overtime, and Jayson Tatum led the way with 44 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

James had 33 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for the Lakers.