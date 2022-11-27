Lakers And Spurs Starting Lineups And Final Injury Reports

On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs face off again in Texas.

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Lakers will be without Scotty Pippen Jr., Cole Swider, Patrick Beverley and Anthony Davis.

LeBron James has been upgraded to available.

Meanwhile, the Spurs will be without Keita Bates-Diop, Josh Richardson, Blake Wesley and Dominick Barlow.

NBA's official injury report

Underdog NBA has relaid the starting lineups for both teams.

Underdog NBA: Lineup alert: Lakers will start James, Schroder, Brown Jr., Walker, Bryant on Saturday.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Spurs will start Jones, Vassell, Johnson, Sochan, Poeltl on Saturday."

The Lakers won their first road game on Friday night when they beat the Spurs 105-94.

They are now 1-6 in the seven games they have played outside of Los Angeles.

Even though they have gone 4-1 in their most recent five-game stretch, they are still 6-11 in 17 games on the season.

Currently, they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference and 5.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns, who are the first seed.

The Spurs had started the 2022-23 season with an impressive 5-2 record in their first seven games.

Yet, they have been the coldest team in the league since the hot start.

They are in the middle of a seven-game losing streak and 1-12 in their last 13 games.

Right now, they are one spot behind the Lakers (14th seed) with a 6-14 record.

Both teams missed the NBA Playoffs in 2022.