LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Bulls-Hornets Game

LaMelo Ball is on the injury report for Thursday’s game.

On Thursday night, the Charlotte Hornets are hosting the Chicago Bulls in North Carolina.

However, they could be without their best player for the game, as LaMelo Ball is on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "LaMelo Ball (ankle, wrist) questionable for Thursday."

The 2022 NBA All-Star is in the middle of a fantastic season with averages of 23.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

That said, he has only played in 22 games and has missed each of the last three.

Due to his lack of availability, it's no surprise the Hornets have been one of the worst teams in the entire NBA.

They are 13-36 in 49 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Hornets are 3-7, and they are also in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

At home, they have gone 5-16 in the 21 games they have hosted in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Hornets lost in the play-in tournament in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons, but this year it will be hard for them to get back there.

Right now, the Bulls (22-25) are the tenth seed, which is the final play-in tournament spot.

They have a ten-game lead over the Hornets heading into Thursday's matchup.

The Bulls are 6-4 in their last ten games but just 8-15 in the 23 games they have played on the road away from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Last season, they made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2017.