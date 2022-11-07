Skip to main content
LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Wizards-Hornets Game

LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.
On Monday evening, the Charlotte Hornets are hosting the Washington Wizards in North Carolina.

However, they will remain without their best player for the 11th straight game.

LaMelo Ball remains ruled out with the ankle injury that has sidelined him for the start of the season. 

Via Charlotte Hornets PR: "INJURY UPDATE: @hornets vs WAS 11/7 Dennis Smith Jr (L Ankle sprain) is questionable Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) is doubtful LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder contusion) is out"

The Hornets had started out a modest 3-3 in their first six games but have since fallen off.  

They come into the night with a 3-7 record and are in the middle of a four-game losing streak. 

After beating the Golden State Warriors in a thrilling overtime win at home, they have lost to the Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets. 

Ball was an All-Star last season and averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per contest. 

In addition to Ball, they have also been without other key players.

Terry Rozier is not on the injury report, but he has missed seven games, and Gordon Hayward and Cody Martin have been ruled out for Monday. 

Even if they were 100% healthy, their roster was presumably not a playoff team. 

Therefore, they have been in a tough spot to start the season, and the playoffs are even more unlikely in 2023.

As for the Wizards, they come into the game with a 4-6 record in their first ten games. 

LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Wizards-Hornets Game

By Ben Stinar

