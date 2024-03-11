LaMelo Ball's Official Injury Status For Hornets-Pistons Game

LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for Monday's game.

On Monday evening, the Charlotte Hornets will be in Michigan to face off against the Detroit Pistons.

For the game, the Hornets will remain without their best player, as 2022 NBA All-Star LaMelo Ball has been ruled out.

Ball has missed each of the previous 21 games, so this will be his 22nd straight out of the lineup.

Via Charlotte Hornets PR: "LaMelo Ball (R Ankle), Seth Curry (R Ankle), Cody Martin (L Ankle) Bryce McGowens (R Knee) and Mark Williams (Low Back) are out."

Ball has only played in 22 games but is averaging an impressive 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range.

The Hornets have had a tough season and are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 16-48 record in 64 games.

They are 3-7 over their last ten games but most recently defeated the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 110-99.

Following the Pistons, the Hornets will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee.

As for the Pistons, they are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 10-53 record in 63 games.

They have gone 2-8 over their last ten games and most recently lost to the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 142-124.

Following the Hornets, the Pistons will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors in Michigan.