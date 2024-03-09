LaMelo Ball's Official Injury Status For Nets-Hornets Game

LaMelo Ball is on the injury report for Saturday's game.

On Saturday evening, the Charlotte Hornets will host the Brooklyn Nets in North Carolina.

For the game, they will remain without their best player, as 2022 NBA All-Star LaMelo Ball has been ruled out.

Ball has missed each of the previous 20 games, so this will be his 21st straight out of the lineup.

Via Charlotte Hornets PR: "LaMelo Ball (R Ankle), Seth Curry (R Ankle), Tre Mann (L Groin), Cody Martin (L Ankle) and Mark Williams (Low Back) are out."

Ball has played in 22 games this season and is averaging 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range.

The Hornets enter the evening as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-48 record in 63 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games and are also in the middle of a six-game losing streak.

Most recently, the Hornets lost to Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards by a score of 112-100.

Following the Nets, they will play their next game on Monday evening when they visit the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.

As for the Nets, they are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-38 record in 63 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games and most recently lost to the Pistons by a score of 118-112.

Following the Hornets, the Nets will play their next game on Sunday evening when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.