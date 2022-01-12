Grizzlies Injury Report Against Warriors

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Tennessee on Tuesday evening, and both teams are having excellent seasons.

The Warriors are 30-9 and tied for the top spot in the Western Conference, while the Grizzlies are 28-14 and the fourth seed in the conference.

For the game, the Grizzlies have announced their injury report, and the full report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Grizzlies PR.

Update: Steven Adams is now ruled out for the game.

Update: Yves Pons is now ruled out for the game.

Steven Adams and Yves Pons are both questionable, while Dillon Brooks has been ruled out.

Last season, both teams had modest seasons, but were in the play-in tournament, and the Grizzlies beat the Warriors to advance to the postseason.

This season, both teams are in a position to get home-court advantage in the playoffs.

