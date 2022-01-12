Skip to main content
Grizzlies Injury Report Against Warriors On Tuesday

Grizzlies Injury Report Against Warriors On Tuesday

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Tennessee on Tuesday evening.

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Tennessee on Tuesday evening.

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Tennessee on Tuesday evening, and both teams are having excellent seasons. 

The Warriors are 30-9 and tied for the top spot in the Western Conference, while the Grizzlies are 28-14 and the fourth seed in the conference.    

For the game, the Grizzlies have announced their injury report, and the full report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Grizzlies PR.

Update: Steven Adams is now ruled out for the game. 

Update: Yves Pons is now ruled out for the game.

Steven Adams and Yves Pons are both questionable, while Dillon Brooks has been ruled out.  

Last season, both teams had modest seasons, but were in the play-in tournament, and the Grizzlies beat the Warriors to advance to the postseason. 

This season, both teams are in a position to get home-court advantage in the playoffs.

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

 

USATSI_16176533_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies Injury Report Against Warriors

58 seconds ago
USATSI_9999390_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Grizzlies

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17481207_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry's Viral Reaction To Klay Thompson's Dunk

28 minutes ago
USATSI_17486338_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Viral Quote After The Nets Lost To The Trail Blazers

29 minutes ago
USATSI_13952749
Injuries

Draymond Green's Injury Status For Warriors-Grizzlies Game

30 minutes ago
USATSI_17481599_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Here's How Many Minutes Klay Thompson Is Expected To Play On Tuesday

31 minutes ago
USATSI_12483787_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The 6 Photos Klay Thompson Posted To Instagram

31 minutes ago
USATSI_16898081_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Photo Ja Morant Posted To Instagram

32 minutes ago
USATSI_16223507_168388303_lowres
News

The Phoenix Suns Have Signed An NBA Veteran For The Rest Of The Season

32 minutes ago