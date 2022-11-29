Lauri Markkanen's Updated Injury Status For Bulls-Jazz Game

On Monday night, the Utah Jazz are hosting the Chicago Bulls in Salt Lake City.

They will have one of their best players available as Lauri Markkanen has been upgraded to available for the contest.

Underdog NBA: "Lauri Markkanen (knee) will play Monday."

The former Arizona star has been off to a phenomenal start to the 2022-23 season with averages of 21.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest on 52.1% shooting from the field.

Over the offseason, he was acquired in a trade that sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After trading away Mitchell (and Rudy Gobert), they had been expected to be among the worst teams in the Western Conference.

They are currently 12-8 in their first 20 games, which has been a pleasant surprise.

In fact, they are 3-7 in their last ten games after starting out an incredible 9-1 in their first ten games.

Currently, they are in the middle of a four-game losing streak but a very impressive 6-2 in eight games at home.

Markkanen spent the first four seasons of his NBA career with the Bulls after being drafted with the seventh overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

The Bulls come into the night struggling to start the season with an 8-11 record in their first 19 games.

They are 3-7 in their last ten games and 3-6 in the nine games they have played on the road away from Illinois.

Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan make up one of the best duos in the league, so the slow start has been disappointing.