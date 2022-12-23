LeBron James' Injury Status For Hornets-Lakers Game

LeBron James is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers.

The Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in California on Friday night.

For the game, LeBron James is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable which means he will more than likely be in the starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (ankle) probable for Friday."

The four-time NBA Champion comes into the night with averages of 27.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 23 games.

He is also shooting 48.7% from the field and 30.4% from the three-point range.

In their most recent game on Wednesday night, the Lakers lost 134-120 to the Sacramento Kings (on the road).

James played 34 minutes and had 31 points, six rebounds, 11 assists and two blocks (on 11/21 shooting from the field).

The Lakers enter Friday's matchup with the Hornets as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 13-18 record in 31 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

At home, the Lakers have been solid, going 8-7 in 15 games.

James is in his fifth season with the organization, and they have missed the playoffs in two of the last four seasons.

As for the Hornets, they come into the night with an 8-24 record in 32 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 1-9, and on the road, they are 4-13 in 17 games away from North Carolina.