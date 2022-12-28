LeBron James' Injury Status For Lakers-Heat Game

LeBron James is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are taking on the Miami Heat in Florida.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as LeBron James is listed as questionable.

Undergo NBA: "LeBron James (ankle) questionable Wednesday."

James and the Lakers are coming off a 129-110 win over the Orlando Magic in Florida on Tuesday night.

The four-time NBA Champion played 31 minutes and had 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

In addition, he shot 12/24 from the field (but 0/7 from the three-point range).

The 37-year-old comes into the night with impressive averages of 27.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 26 games.

With the victory over the Magic, the Lakers snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to 14-30 in their first 34 games.

They are the 13th seed in the Western Conference and 6-12 in 18 games on the road.

James won the first two NBA Championships of his career with the Heat (he played with the franchise for four seasons, beginning in 2010-2011).

The Heat come into the night tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 17-17 in 34 games and 6-4 in their last ten games.

At home, the Heat are 10-8 in the 18 games they have hosted in Miami, Florida.

This will be the first time the two teams have faced off during the 2022-23 season (they last played in January of the 2021-22 season and the Heat won 113-107).