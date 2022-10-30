Key Celtics Player On Injury Report Against The Wizards

On Sunday night, the Boston Celtics are hosting the Washington Wizards in Massachusetts, but they could be without one of their best players for the game.

Veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon (back) has been listed as questionable as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Brogdon is in his first season with the Celtics, and he has yet to miss a game so far this season.

He is currently averaging 11.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 22.8 minutes of action per contest.

Before the Celtics, he played for the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks.

With the Pacers, he was their starting point guard, but with the Celtics he is now in a reserve role.

Last season, he averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists per contest in 36 regular season games with the Pacers.

The Celtics enter the night with a 3-2 record in their first five contests of the season.

They had started 3-0 but are currently on a two-game losing streak (they lost to the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers).

Last season, they made the NBA Finals and will likely be a contender once again this year.

As for the Wizards, they come into the game with a 3-2 record in their first five contests and are currently on a two-game winning streak.

They have a talented big three that features three-time All-Star Bradley Beal, 2018 All-Star Kristaps Porzingis and NBA Champion Kyle Kuzma.

Last season, they were the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference, so they missed the postseason.