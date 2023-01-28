Important Player Ruled Out For Lakers-Celtics Game

The Boston Celtics will be without one of their best players against the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Saturday night, the Boston Celtics will host the Los Angeles Lakers for an exciting matchup between two of the most notable franchises in the NBA.

However, the Celtics will be without one of their best players, as 2022 Defensive Player of The Year Marcus Smart has been ruled out due to an ankle injury.

Via NBC Sports EDGE Basketball: "Marcus Smart (right ankle) out Saturday vs. Lakers"

Smart has missed each of the last three games, so this will be his fourth straight out of the starting lineup.

The former Oklahoma State star is currently averaging 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest in 41 games.

He is also shooting 42.2% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.

While Smart has never put up All-Star numbers, he has been one of the most important players to the franchise for many years.

He is an elite defender and leader and always seems to make winning plays.

The Celtics come into the matchup with the Lakers as the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-15 record in 50 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and an impressive 18-6 in 24 games at home in Boston.

That said, they are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are 23-26 in 49 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

On the road, they have gone 10-14 in 24 games and are 5-5 in their last ten games.