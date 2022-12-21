Marcus Smart's Status For Pacers-Celtics Game

Marcus Smart is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics.

On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics are hosting the Indiana Pacers in Massachusetts.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Marcus Smart is listed as questionable due to an illness.

Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Marcus Smart (illness) remains questionable Wednesday."

The 2022 Defensive Player of The Year has played in 28 games and is averaging 11.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.

He is also shooting 43.1% from the field and 34.0% from the three-point range.

The former Oklahoma State star does not put up huge numbers, but he is one of their most important players.

Right now, the Celtics are in the middle of a fantastic season.

They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-9 record in 31 games and are only a half-game behind the Milwaukee Bucks for first.

The Celtics are 7-3 in their last ten games, and at home, they have gone 11-4 in 15 games.

However, they have lost to the Orlando Magic (at home) in each of their last two games.

As for the Pacers, they come into the night with a 15-16 record in 31 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

After an impressive start to the season, they are in a slump.

Over the last ten games, the Pacers have gone 3-7, and they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

On the road, the Pacers are 6-9 in 15 games away from Indianapolis.