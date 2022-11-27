Markelle Fultz's Injury Status For 76ers-Magic Game

The Orlando Magic are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in Florida on Sunday.

For the game, they have listed Markelle Fultz as questionable (he has yet to play in a game this season).

Underdog NBA: "Markelle Fultz (toe) listed questionable for Sunday."

Fultz has only played in 26 games over the last two seasons, and last year he averaged 10.8 points and 5.5 assists per contest in 18 games.

He was the first overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Washington by the 76ers.

However, he only spent part of two seasons with the franchise before being traded to the Magic in 2019.

His career averages are 10.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest in 131 regular season games.

The Magic are one of the worst teams in the NBA with a 5-14 record in their first 19 games.

Getting Fultz back would give them a big boost.

They have a lot of young talent on the roster that could make them a playoff team in the near future.

Paolo Banchero, who was the first-overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, is averaging 23.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per contest.

Currently, the Magic are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.

At home, they are 4-6 in the ten games they have hosted in Orlando,

The 76ers are 10-9 in their first 19 games, which has them tied with the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards for the sixth seed in the east.