Skip to main content
Markelle Fultz's Status For Warriors-Magic Game

Markelle Fultz's Status For Warriors-Magic Game

Markelle Fultz will play in Tuesday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic.

Markelle Fultz will play in Tuesday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic.

The Orlando Magic are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Florida on Tuesday night, and for the game they will have Markelle Fultz available, but he will rest in their next game on Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.    

The status of Fultz can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.    

Fultz was the first overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, but was traded to the Magic in 2019. 

The Magic come into the game as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-53 record in the 72 games that they have played in so far this season. 

Last year, they traded away veterans such as Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic and entered into a rebuilding mode. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_15423671_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Markelle Fultz's Status For Warriors-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17687437_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_17354267_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Magic

By Ben Stinar16 minutes ago
USATSI_17178912_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said About Ja Morant

By Ben Stinar23 minutes ago
USATSI_17209675_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls And Bucks Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar24 minutes ago
USATSI_17768302_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16353560_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Bulls-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16897623_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Bulls-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17119074_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andrew Wiggins' Status For Warriors-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago