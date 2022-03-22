Markelle Fultz's Status For Warriors-Magic Game

The Orlando Magic are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Florida on Tuesday night, and for the game they will have Markelle Fultz available, but he will rest in their next game on Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The status of Fultz can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Fultz was the first overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, but was traded to the Magic in 2019.

The Magic come into the game as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-53 record in the 72 games that they have played in so far this season.

Last year, they traded away veterans such as Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic and entered into a rebuilding mode.

