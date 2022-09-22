Skip to main content
Massive Update On James Wiseman's Health

On Thursday, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave an update on James Wiseman's health.
The Golden State Warriors are coming off winning their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons (they beat the Boston Celtics in six games in the 20222 NBA Finals). 

However, they didn't even have 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman for any games this past season, which should be a scary thing to think about for teams around the league. 

On Thursday, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave an update on James Wiseman's health (h/t Hoops Hype).  

"The number one thing over the summer was getting healthy, and he's healthy," Kerr said of Wiseman. 

A torn meniscus cut Wiseman's rookie season short, and he missed the entire 2021-22 season. 

"I think he's got a lot of confidence in that knee now, so that was the first step," Kerr added. "The next step is just finding his role within in this team."

As a rookie, Wiseman averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest in 39 games.

He played in one G League game this past season, and put up 19 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks.

This past summer, he played four games for the Warriors NBA Summer League team, averaging 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.0 blocks per contest.

He is only 21 years old, so he still has plenty of time to develop into a very good NBA player. 

The Warriors are also a team that is expected to win the NBA Championship, so he will have to play well to get playing time. 

Massive Update On James Wiseman's Health

