Mavs And Raptors Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

On Saturday night, the Dallas Mavericks and Toronto Raptors are facing off against each other in Canada.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

Tyler Dorsey, Jaden Hardy, McKinley Wright IV have been ruled out for the Mavs.

Meanwhile, Maxi Kleber has been upgraded to available.

Precious Achiuwa, Dalano Banton, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Otto Porter Jr. and Justin Champagnie have been ruled out.

Fred VanVleet has been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

Underdog NBA has relaid the starting lineups for both teams.

Underdog NBA: Lineup alert: Mavs will start Doncic, Dinwiddie, Bullock, Finney-Smith, Powell on Saturday.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Raptors will start VanVleet, Trent Jr., Anunoby, Hernangomez, Young on Saturday."

The Mavs enter the night with a 9-8 record in their first 17 games, but they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

In their most recent game, they lost to the Boston Celtics 125-112 in Massachusetts on Wednesday night.

Luka Doncic was sensational, with 42 points, eight rebounds and nine assists in 40 minutes of action.

On the road, the Mavs are 1-5 in the six games they have played outside of Dallas.

As for the Raptors, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 9-9 record in their first 18 games.

At home, they have been superb, with a 6-2 record in eight games hosted in Canada.

However, in their most recent game on Wednesday night, they are coming off a 112-98 loss to the Brooklyn Nets (at home).