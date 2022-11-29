Michael Porter Jr.'s Updated Injury Status For Rockets-Nuggets Game

On Monday night, the Denver Nuggets are hosting the Houston Rockets in Colorado.

For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as Michael Porter Jr. has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "Michael Porter Jr. (heel) ruled out Monday."

The former 14th overall pick is averaging 16.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest in 16 games.

He's also shooting an impressive 46.6% from the field and 42.7% from the three-point range.

Last season, he only played in nine games, so his health is vital to the success of the Nuggets.

Porter Jr. has the potential to be an All-Star one day if he can consistently stay on the floor.

In addition, his talent has the ability to propel the Nuggets into being one of the top-four seeds in the Western Conference at the end of the season.

Currently, they are 12-7 in their first 19 games, which has them as the second seed in the west.

They are only one game behind the Phoenix Suns, who are the first seed.

At home, they have been solid, with a 4-2 record in the six games they have hosted in Colorado.

To start the season, they have played the majority of their games on the road (8-5 in 13 games).

As for the Rockets, they have been one of the worst teams in the NBA (15th seed in the west) but are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

They are 5-14 in their first 19 games and 2-9 in 11 games on the road.