Mike Conley's Injury Status For Jazz-Suns Game

The Utah Jazz are in Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns, and are on the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco on Sunday evening.

For their game on Monday, they will be without their starting point guard Mike Conley.

The status of the All-Star point guard can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBC Sports Edge Basketball.

The Jazz come into the game with with a 30-17 record in 47 games played on the season, and they are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

They are just one-game behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the third seed.

As for the Suns, they are 36-9 in 45 games, which is the best record in the entire NBA.

Related stories on NBA basketball