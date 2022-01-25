Mike Conley's Injury Status For Jazz-Suns Game
Mike Conley has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns.
The Utah Jazz are in Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns, and are on the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco on Sunday evening.
For their game on Monday, they will be without their starting point guard Mike Conley.
The status of the All-Star point guard can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBC Sports Edge Basketball.
The Jazz come into the game with with a 30-17 record in 47 games played on the season, and they are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They are just one-game behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the third seed.
As for the Suns, they are 36-9 in 45 games, which is the best record in the entire NBA.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.