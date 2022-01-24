Mitchell Robinson's Injury Status For Knicks-Cavs Game

The New York Knicks are in Ohio to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.

Mitchell Robinson, who left Sunday's win over the Clippers with an ankle injury, has been ruled out for Monday night.

His status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Knicks were 41-31 last season, and the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

This season they also started out 5-1 in their first six games.

However, they have been a disappointment so far this season, and are currently the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

In the 47 games that they have played they are 23-24.

As for the Cavs, they 28-19 and the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

