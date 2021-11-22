Mitchell Robinson's Status For Knicks-Bulls Game

The New York Knicks are in Chicago to play the Bulls on Sunday night, and will be without one of their key players.

Mitchell Robinson has been ruled out for the game, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Robinson has been a solid player for the Knicks ever since being drafted in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft.

Last season the Knicks made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2013 season when they had Carmelo Anthony leading the team.

On the new season they started out 5-1, but are now 9-7 after going 4-6 in their last ten games.

As for the Bulls, they have not been to the postseason since 2017, but are 11-5 on the new season.

