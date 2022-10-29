Skip to main content
Myles Turner's Injury Status For Pacers-Nets Game

Myles Turner has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets.
The Indiana Pacers will be in New York to face off with the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Saturday evening, but for the game they will be without one of their best players. 

Myles Turner has been ruled out for the contest (injury management) as relayed by Underdog NBA.  

Underdog NBA: "Myles Turner (injury management) listed out Saturday."

Turner has only played in two games so far this season, but in their most recent game against the Washington Wizards he had 27 points, ten rebounds, two assists and five blocks. 

The former Texas star is one of the best shot blockers in the NBA, and averaged 2.8 per contest last season.  

Over the last year, the Pacers have traded away most of their key players, but Turner still remains on the roster.

Therefore, he could be someone to keep an eye on as a potential trade target at some point this season. 

The Pacers are 2-4 in their first six contests this season, and they are in a rebuilding mode. 

Tyrese Haliburton has led the way for the Pacers averaging 23.0 points and 10.3 assists per contest. 

Meanwhile, the Nets are expected to be a contender with a team that features Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons. 

Yet, they are off to a 1-4 start in their first five contests of the season.

Durant has led the way for the Nets averaging 33.2 points per contest. 

Last season, the Nets were swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics. 

