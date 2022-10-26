Skip to main content
Myles Turner's Injury Status For Pacers-Bulls Game

Myles Turner's Injury Status For Pacers-Bulls Game

Myles Turner is questionable for Wednesday’s game between the Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Indiana Pacers are in Illinois to take on the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday evening at the United Center, but they could be without one of their best players for the game.

Myles Turner is currently listed as questionable due to an ankle injury (as relayed by Underdog NBA). 

Turner has yet to play in a game so far this season, because the former Texas star got injured during warmups before their first game of the year.  

On Oct. 19, Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported that Turner had landed on a ball boy's foot. 

Fisher: "Source: Myles Turner landed on a ball boy’s foot during pregame warmups, leading to tonight’s ill-timed ankle injury. Unfortunate twist after rehabbing to return for Indiana’s season opener."

The Pacers had already been expected to be one of the worst teams in the NBA, but he is one of their best players, so their start to the season was even more challenging. 

That being said, they are not winless, as they have a 1-3 record in their first four games.  

Their one win came over the San Antonio Spurs, and their three losses came against the Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers. 

Last season, Turner averaged 12.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest in 42 games. 

He is also one of the best shot blockers in the entire NBA, as he averaged 2.8 per contest. 

However, the Pacers were the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-57 record, so they missed the NBA Playoffs for the second straight season. 

USATSI_13720354_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Myles Turner's Injury Status For Pacers-Bulls Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19272257_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Terry Rozier's Injury Status For Hornets-Knicks Game

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17122438_168388303_lowres
News

New York Knicks Utilize Team Options For Three Recent First-Round Picks

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17374898_168388303_lowres (1)
News

BREAKING: Boston Celtics Player Suspended

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17445786_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Russell Westbrook's Injury Status For Lakers-Nuggets Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17675344_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Hornets And Knicks Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16364156_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Nets-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19300293_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Devin Booker Said About Klay Thompson

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17470991_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Darius Garland's Injury Status For Magic-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar