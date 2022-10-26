Myles Turner's Injury Status For Pacers-Bulls Game

The Indiana Pacers are in Illinois to take on the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday evening at the United Center, but they could be without one of their best players for the game.

Myles Turner is currently listed as questionable due to an ankle injury (as relayed by Underdog NBA).

Turner has yet to play in a game so far this season, because the former Texas star got injured during warmups before their first game of the year.

On Oct. 19, Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported that Turner had landed on a ball boy's foot.

Fisher: "Source: Myles Turner landed on a ball boy’s foot during pregame warmups, leading to tonight’s ill-timed ankle injury. Unfortunate twist after rehabbing to return for Indiana’s season opener."

The Pacers had already been expected to be one of the worst teams in the NBA, but he is one of their best players, so their start to the season was even more challenging.

That being said, they are not winless, as they have a 1-3 record in their first four games.

Their one win came over the San Antonio Spurs, and their three losses came against the Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers.

Last season, Turner averaged 12.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest in 42 games.

He is also one of the best shot blockers in the entire NBA, as he averaged 2.8 per contest.

However, the Pacers were the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-57 record, so they missed the NBA Playoffs for the second straight season.