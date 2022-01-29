Nemanja Bjelica's Injury Status For Nets-Warriors Clash

The Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets will face off in California at Chase Center on Saturday night, and for the game the Warriors could be without a key player.

Nemanja Bjelica has been listed as questionable, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

The Warriors are 36-13 in the 49 games that they have played this season, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.

They are currently 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west.

After two seasons of missing the playoffs, they are back to being one of the elite teams in all of the NBA.

Klay Thompson retuned earlier this month after missing both of the last two seasons.

Related stories on NBA basketball