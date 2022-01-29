Skip to main content
Nemanja Bjelica's Injury Status For Nets-Warriors Clash

Nemanja Bjelica is questionable for Saturday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets will face off in California at Chase Center on Saturday night, and for the game the Warriors could be without a key player. 

Nemanja Bjelica has been listed as questionable, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of The Athletic's Anthony Slater.  

The Warriors are 36-13 in the 49 games that they have played this season, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference. 

They are currently 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west. 

After two seasons of missing the playoffs, they are back to being one of the elite teams in all of the NBA.  

Klay Thompson retuned earlier this month after missing both of the last two seasons. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

 

