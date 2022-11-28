Skip to main content

Nets Injury Report Against The Magic

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the Orlando Magic.
On Monday night, the Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center in New York. 

For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 12:30 Eastern Time). 

The Nets have ruled out Yuta Watanabe, David Duke Jr., T.J. Warren and Alondes Williams. 

Even though it's the second game of a back-to-back, Seth Curry is not on the injury report.

The Nets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 111-97 on Sunday afternoon to improve to 10-11 in their first 21 games.  

Kevin Durant led the way with 31 points, five rebounds and five assists. 

After a dreadful start to the 2022-23 season, they have played better as of late, with a 6-4 record in their last ten games.

At home, they have a 5-4 record in nine games hosted at Barclays Center. 

Their roster is one of the best in the entire NBA, so as long as they can get themselves into the NBA Playoffs, anything is possible.

Durant is off to a sensational start to the season with averages of 29.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest.

As for the Magic, they come into the night with a 5-15 record in their first 20 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the east.

They have a lot of young talent on the roster that could help them make the playoffs at some point in the next few years.

Currently, they are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and 1-8 in nine games on the road.

Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Magic

By Ben Stinar
