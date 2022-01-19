Nets Injury Report For Game With Wizards

Skip to main content
The Brooklyn Nets are facing off with the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night in D.C. and they have released their injury report for the game.

The full injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.  

Kevin Durant, Paul Milsap, Joe Harris And Nic Claxton are all ruled out. 

DeAndre' Bembry is listed as questionable due to back spasms. 

The Nets come into the game as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-16 record in 43 games. 

They are half-game behind both the Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls.

Since the game is on the road they will have All-Star guard Kyrie Irving in the lineup, because he is a part-time player, and is only eligible for games away from Barclays Center due to the vaccine mandate.  

