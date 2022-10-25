New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Against The Dallas Mavericks

Skip to main content
BREAKING: Pelicans Injury Report Against Mavs

The New Orleans Pelicans have announced their injury report for Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.
The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Louisiana on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have updated their injury report.  

They will be without two of their three best players.

Pelicans: "Updated Injury Report for tonight's game: OUT: Brandon Ingram – Concussion Protocols Herbert Jones – Right Knee Hyperextension Kira Lewis Jr. – Right Knee ACL Injury Recovery E.J. Liddell – Right Knee ACL Injury Recovery Zion Williamson — Right Posterior Hip / Low Back Contusion"

In their last game against the Utah Jazz (Sunday night), they lost 122-121 in overtime. 

However, the more concerning part of the evening was that both Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson got injured.                   

Ingram hurt his head, and Williamson hurt his hip.

In 2021, Williamson averaged 27.0 points per contest, but in 2022 he missed the entire season.

He was the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after an incredible season with the Duke Blue Devils.

Meanwhile, Ingram was an All-Star in 2020 and had scored 28 points in each of their first two games of the season.

The Pelicans enter the night with a 2-1 record.

They have wins over the Brooklyn Nets (on the road) and Charlotte Hornets (on the road), and a loss to the Jazz (at home).

Last season, they won their way through the play-in tournament to solidify themselves as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

They took the Phoenix Suns to six games in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

